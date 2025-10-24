Afghanistan fined for slow over-rate in one-off Test against Zimbabwe

Ziaur Rahman celebrates after dismissing Brian Bennett for his maiden Test wicket during the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan one-off Test in Harare on October 20, 2025. - Zimbabwe Cricket

Afghanistan, led by captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, have been fined 25% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The penalty was imposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after Afghanistan were found to be five overs short of the target, with allowances taken into account.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, teams are fined five percent of their match fee for every over not bowled within the allotted time.

The charge was formally laid by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon, third umpire Forster Mutizwa and fourth umpire Percival Sizara.

Shahidi pled guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The match itself saw Zimbabwe secure their first-ever Test win on home soil since 2013, defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs through a comprehensive all-round performance.

It is pertinent to mention that following the red-ball encounter, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will face off in a three-match T20I series at the same venue, scheduled from October 29 to November 2.

In T20 cricket, the two sides have met 18 times, with Afghanistan dominating the head-to-head record, winning 16 matches, while Zimbabwe have emerged victorious on just two occasions.