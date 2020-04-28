Extraordinary talent that went to waste: Harsha Bhogle on Umar Akmal ban

Indian cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle has reacted to Umar Akmal's three-year ban, describing him as an extraordinary talent that went to waste.

A day after Akmal was banned for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements, Bhogle equated his gifts and plight to that of Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful.

"To our east and to our west, I saw two extraordinary talents. Mohammad Ashraful and Umar Akmal," he tweeted.

"It is who you are and what you make of your talent that determines how far you go. Talent by itself is so so inadequate."



