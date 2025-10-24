Litton Das returns as Bangladesh T20I captain for West Indies series

Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy of Bangladesh interact during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. - ICC

Bangladesh will have their T20I captain back as Litton Das returns to the squad for the first two T20Is against the West Indies in Chattogram next week.

Litton, who missed Bangladesh's last five T20Is due to a side strain sustained during the Asia Cup last month, will resume leadership duties.

He had missed two matches in that tournament and the 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, where Jaker Ali captained in his absence.

The 28-year-old allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been left out to make way for Litton, despite a strong performance in the third T20I against Afghanistan, where he took 3/15 runs in three overs.

Soumya Sarkar has also been omitted from the squad. Although he was part of the previous squad against Afghanistan, he could not play due to visa issues for the UAE.

Parvez Hossain Emon replaces him. Soumya’s exclusion comes shortly after he scored a brilliant 91 off 86 balls in the third ODI against the West Indies in Dhaka.

The core of the squad that defeated Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Netherlands and Afghanistan in consecutive bilateral series remains intact.

Litton will be supported in the top-order by Saif Hassan, Parvez and Tanzid Hasan, while Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan will anchor the middle-order.

The spin department will feature Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, and Mahedi Hasan, with Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam forming the four-man pace attack.

For the unversed, the three T20Is are scheduled to be played in Chattogram on October 27, 29, and 31.

Bangladesh Squad for First Two T20Is Against West Indies:

Litton Das (capt & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.