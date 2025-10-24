Melbourne Renegades unveil ‘Rizwan v Babar Bay’ ahead of BBL 15 clash

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier, New Zealand. - AFP

Melbourne Renegades have unveiled ‘Rizwan v Babar Bay,’ featuring wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and star player Babar Azam, ahead of their Big Bash League (BBL) 15 clash against the Sydney Sixers at Marvel Stadium on January 1, 2026.

The franchise announced it on their social media handles with the caption: "Kicking 2026 off with a bang! Two icons. One bay. An electric atmosphere. Don’t miss it!"

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers recently launched a special fan zone titled “Babaristan” to celebrate Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam’s maiden stint in the tournament.

The franchise shared the announcement on its official social media platforms with the caption:

"Introducing Babaristan — A Fan Zone Like No Other."

“We’re celebrating cricket culture like never before with Babaristan — a brand-new Sixers fan zone dedicated to welcoming one of the world’s greatest cricketers, Babar Azam,” the franchise stated.

Fans have been encouraged to join the excitement when the Sixers take on the Adelaide Strikers in their opening match on December 17.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 15th edition of the BBL will feature 44 matches, scheduled in an early-evening slot from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026.

The tournament will begin with a blockbuster clash between two of the league’s most successful teams — the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers — at Perth Stadium.

The opener is expected to generate significant buzz, with Babar Azam making his BBL debut for the Sixers.

Several other Pakistani stars will also feature in the upcoming season.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has joined the Melbourne Renegades.

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars, former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan will return to the Renegades, leg-spinner and current Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has signed with the Sydney Thunder and pacer Hasan Ali has been picked by the Adelaide Strikers.