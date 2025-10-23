India see off New Zealand, rain to reach Women’s World Cup semi-finals

India's Kranti Gaud (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 23, 2025. — AFP

NAVI MUMBAI: Openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scored anchoring centuries to help India crush New Zealand by 53 runs in the rain-hit ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

The victory propelled India to the semi-finals of the eight-team mega event, joining defending champions Australia, England and South Africa.

Put into bat first in the rain-reduced high-stakes fixture, the home side piled up a mammoth total of 340/3 in their allotted 49 overs.

Leading the way for the hosts were their openers Rawal and Mandhana, who laid a solid foundation for a defendable total by putting together 212 runs in 33.2 overs.

Mandhana, who was the core aggressor of the monumental stand, was the first to be dismissed, walking back after scoring 109 off just 95 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and four sixes.

For her blistering century, coupled with three catches in the field, Mandhana was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Rawal, on the other hand, oversaw India’s batting expedition until the 43rd over and returned as their top-scorer with 122 off 134 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and two sixes.

Their efforts were adequately backed by Jemimah Rodrigues, who smashed an unbeaten half-century, scoring a 55-ball 76, featuring 11 fours.

For New Zealand, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates and Rosemary Mair could pick up a wicket apiece.

After further rain interruptions, the White Ferns were set to chase a revised target of 325 in 44 overs as per the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method, but they could accumulate 271/8 and were thus knocked out of the semi-final contention.

Middle-order batter Brooke Halliday remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with an 84-ball 81, while Isabella Gaze made an unbeaten 65 off 51 deliveries, as the rest of their batters failed to contribute significantly in the daunting pursuit.

Renuka Singh and Kranti Gaud jointly led India’s bowling charge with two wickets each, while Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Rawal chipped in with one apiece.