Bangladesh crush West Indies in third ODI to clinch series

Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third ODI against West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on October 23, 2025. — AFP

MIRPUR: Openers Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar’s brisk half-centuries, followed by a collective bowling performance, led Bangladesh to a thumping 179-run victory over West Indies in the third and final ODI here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s decision to bat first bore fruit as the hosts piled up a formidable total of 296/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

The home side got off to a commanding start to their innings, with openers Saif and Sarkar putting together a monumental 176-run stand.

The opening stand eventually culminated with Hasan’s dismissal in the 26th over, who scored a 72-ball 80, laced with eight sixes and as many fours.

Sarkar, on the other hand, perished 16 balls later, walking back after top-scoring with an 86-ball 91, studded with seven fours and four sixes.

Following their departure, Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto made notable contributions to Bangladesh’s total, scoring 28 and 44, respectively.

Akeal Hosein was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, taking four wickets for just 41 runs in his 10 overs. Alick Athanaze chipped in with two strikes, while Roston Chase made one.

Chasing a mammoth 297 in the series decider, West Indies’ batting unit could yield 117 before being bowled out in 30.1 overs.

Akeal remained the top-scorer for the touring side with a gutsy 27 off 15 deliveries, while opening batter Brandon King (18) was the other notable run-getter.

Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain jointly led Bangladesh’s bowling charge with three wickets each, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanvir Islam bagged two each.



For his anchoring half-century, Sarkar was adjudged the Player of the Match, while Rishad bagged the Player of the Series award for taking 12 w