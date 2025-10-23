Paddy Pimblett calls out Ilia Topuria for contract delay

An undated photo of English MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett (Right) and Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria. — Instagram

Paddy Pimblett has expressed frustration over UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria's contract delay for their potential title fight, saying ‘he’s stalling’.

Pimblett is unbeaten since making his debut in 2021 against Luigi Vendramini.

However, following his career-best victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April, he has not entered the Octagon.

The rising UFC lightweight fighter is struggling to get a fight in the division. He has now shown frustration, saying people just talk behind the scenes and don’t accept the challenge.

“Right now I’m struggling to get a fight,” Pimblett explained in an interview with Marca.

“People talk a lot behind the scenes saying: ‘I want to fight him, I want to fight him’, and then when it comes time for the fight, they don’t accept it. So I’m sitting in limbo waiting for the fight.”

Pimblett added that initially, he was set to face Justin Gaethje in a No. 1 contender matchup at UFC 321, but that is not happening. Dan Hooker is going to fight Arman Tsarukyan, and Charles Oliveira is also not ready.

“I thought I was going to fight Gaethje in Abu Dhabi in October, but he’s not going to be involved,” Pimblett said.

“Dan Hooker is going to fight Arman Tsarukyan and Charles [Oliveira] just fought Gamrot. There’s no one else I can fight, apart from Ilia Topuria, so hopefully that fight will be sorted out.”

Paddy Pimblett then called out Ilia Topuria for delaying the fight and not signing the contract.

“I think it would have been sorted out by now if he had signed the contract, but he’s stalling. He’s another one. He talks a lot behind the scenes, but when it comes to signing the contract, he doesn’t put his name on it,” he concluded.