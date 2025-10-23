Oleksandr Usyk’s next opponent confirmed

Oleksandr Usyk in action against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

Founder of Queensberry Promotions Frank Warren has confirmed that the winner of the Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley fight will be fighting Oleksandr Usyk next.

Parker and Wardley will be up against each other on Saturday's Queensberry Promotions card at the O2, where the New Zealander will defend his interim WBO heavyweight crown.

The winner of the bout will secure mandatory challenger status for the WBO title, which is with Usyk at the moment.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference, Warren said that this is the best fight in the heavyweight division at the moment, as the winner will be fighting Usyk next.

“At the moment in heavyweight division, it's the best fight out there,” Warren said.

“These two guys have stepped up. Neither of them needed to, neither of them needed to make this fight. You know Joe Parker. He's the interim champion.

“The WBO already ordered that Usyk has to defend his belt against him. But he's injured. Joe could have sat around and waited but he said no. He said he wanted to fight anyway.”

He added that both fighters are in their best condition and boxing fans will witness something special on the night.

Warren further said that Usyk has said that he will fight the winner of this fight, and this is the prize for both boxers.

“These guys are well trained. They've not left anything, no stone unturned. They're in their best condition. You're going to get something special on the night. And the prize is there for the winner. The winner gets the fight, Mr Usyk. They will get to fight for the WBO belt and all other three belts,” he added.

“Mr Usyk has said that he will take on the winner of Parker vs Wardley. He has said that he will take that fight next year. So, that's the prize they are fighting for. It's all or nothing for the winner.”

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion after knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

The Ukrainian has also become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).