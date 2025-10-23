Pakistan withdraw from India-hosted Junior Hockey World Cup

Pakistan and India players in action during their Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 final at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Al Amarat on December 4, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday announced the withdrawal of its men’s team from the Junior Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from November 28 to December 10.

In a statement, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Rana Mujahid said the federation has formally informed the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that Pakistan would not participate in the tournament under the prevailing circumstances.

He added that Pakistan had proposed the option of playing its matches at a neutral venue instead. “It is by no means appropriate to travel to India and play under the current situation,” he said.

In a similar move earlier, Pakistan also withdrew from the Asia Cup 2025, which was played from August 29 to September 7 in Bihar, and was won by the hosts, who crushed South Korea 4-1 in a one-sided final.

The controversy started when India decided not to allow its team to cross the border for the Champions Trophy, which Islamabad slammed as the politicisation of sports.

Later, both countries agreed on a "fusion formula", under which India participated in the mega tournament at a neutral venue rather than in the host country, Pakistan.

Pakistan was also forced to host the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023 on a hybrid model, with India's matches and the final hosted in Sri Lanka. Pakistan did, however, play in India during the 2023 ICC World Cup hosted there.