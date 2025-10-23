Lionel Messi signs contract extension with Inter Miami

Inter Miami's captain, Lionel Messi, is signing a contract extension on October 23, 2025. — X/@InterMiamiCF

NEW YORK: Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami to 2028, the club confirmed on Thursday.

MLS on its Spanish-language account on X said that Messi will continue as a player with Miami.

"Official: Leo Messi will continue to be an MLS player with Inter Miami," the league said on X.

The World Cup-winning Argentine captain’s previous contract with Miami was expiring at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had previously mentioned that he wants to play the remaining years of his career for Inter Miami, but the 38-year-old has not shared his retirement plans, saying that age would not be a factor.

Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS this season with 29 goals, as Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference. They will take on Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs starting on Friday.

According to an AFP report, the new deal had been a formality as the club's sources last month told the mentioned news agency that the franchise had reached an agreement on an extension.

Messi joined the MLS club in 2023, and now with the contract extension, he will remain in competitive action until and after the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Football World Cup will kick off on June 11, and the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.