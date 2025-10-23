Multan Sultans issue public statement in response to PCB’s notice

An undated picture of Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen. - X/MultanSultans

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans on Thursday issued a detailed statement after being served a notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the violation of several clauses listed in its 10-year contract.

In a detailed statement, the franchise claimed that the cricket board demanded that its owner, Ali Tareen, “retracts all recent critical statements and issues a public apology to the PSL management".

The Sultans defended their owner Tareen’s recent comments and asserted that they were ‘in the best interest’ of the league, while also mentioning that he has incurred a loss of PKR seven billion while building academies and creating opportunities for aspiring cricketers of the country.

“Since taking over the Sultans, Ali Tareen has invested billions of rupees and personally carried losses of over PKR 7 billion, while building academies and creating opportunities for young cricketers across Pakistan,” the franchise’s statement read.

“Every statement he has made has been in the best interest of the PSL, urging the league to aim higher and do better,” it added.

The Sultans then slammed PCB management over its treatment of constructive criticism, adding it demonstrated “pettiness” besides showing that the marquee league was not open to accountability.

“For the PCB management to treat constructive criticism as a crime is outrageous. It demonstrates the pettiness of the current management and clearly shows that the PSL is not open to questions or accountability, even from those who have given the most to make it stronger,” the Sultans continued.

“Silencing honest feedback is not how great leagues are built.

“His commitment to Pakistani cricket is unwavering, and his only goal is to help the PSL reach the level its players and fans deserve.”

Earlier today, sources told Geo Super that the franchise risks the revocation of its contract with the league, while its owner may get blacklist if it fails to respond satisfactorily to the notice served by the cricket board.

The insiders further revealed that the cricket board, in the notice, accused the franchise of running a campaign to devalue the cricket league ahead of its 10th edition, held earlier this year, which was also seen as an attempt to decrease its valuation for the next 10 years.

“PSL is a big brand of Pakistan. How can someone damage their own brand? The franchise criticised in public but never gave suggestions to the PCB in writing,” a source privy to the matter stated.

Furthermore, the franchise is also accused of not cooperating with the valuation company as a delaying tactic.

“Such behaviour from the franchise is unacceptable when the valuation is nearing completion. The franchise did not even cooperate with the valuation company as a delaying tactic. The notice from the PCB has informed the franchise of the violation of all these clauses.”

For the unversed, the controversy erupted earlier this year when Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen made a startling revelation regarding the venue saga of the players' draft for the 10th edition of the tournament.

He then expressed his disapproval of PSL 10 anthem artist selection, calling the singer a 'same middle-aged dude’.

Tareen then hinted at rebidding for Multan Sultans after the landmark edition instead of renewing the contract before eventually challenging PCB’s claim of terming the recent 10th season the 'best ever' of the marquee league.

“How is PSL 10 bigger and better? Someone explain to me what these hollow words mean. How will it be the best PSL?” Tareen remarked.

“Same games, same teams. We always have nail-biting matches, but what’s different this time? Same stadiums too. Is that what will make this the best PSL ever? I’m tired of these empty words,” he added.