Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol admits he almost gave up football for basketball

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol during the press conference at Etihad Campus in Manchester on November 27, 2023. — Reuters

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has revealed in an interview that he once considered giving up football during his time at Dinamo Zagreb and nearly switched to basketball instead.

The Croatian, now one of the world’s most expensive defenders after joining Manchester City for £77 million in 2023, admitted he briefly lost his passion for the sport as a teenager.

Before his big move to the Premier League, Gvardiol had already made a name for himself at RB Leipzig, but only after persevering through a difficult period in Zagreb.

He joined Dinamo Zagreb’s youth side in 2010 but struggled for playing time as he moved through the ranks, and at the age of 16, he was seriously contemplating walking away from the game altogether.

“I was thinking about quitting because I like basketball as well, I wasn’t sure in football any more because when you get to the training ground you don’t feel happy any more, you know?,” Gvardiol said.

But fortunately, Gvardiol decided to stay with football. He broke into Dinamo’s senior team and went on to win back-to-back league titles, signing off with a league and cup double before sealing a £16 million move to RB Leipzig, a record fee for a Croatian teenager.

Earlier, in Germany, he impressed with 87 appearances across two seasons, earning his dream transfer to Manchester City.

Reflecting on his journey, Gvardiol said he always dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, but never imagined reaching this level.

"My dream obviously was to become a professional football player, but I didn't know that I was going to go that far," he said.

"If you go five years back and ask me, do you see yourself at Manchester City in 2023, '24, '25? I would say no chance, like really impossible."

Gvardiol, 23, has scored more Premier League goals than any other defender since joining City.

He featured in 55 of City’s 61 games last season, playing both at centre-back and left-back and has recently been deployed as a left-sided centre-back during the club’s current five-game unbeaten run.