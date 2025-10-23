Harry Kane beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to achieve unique milestone

This collage of photos shows Lionel Messi (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) and Harry Kane. — Reuters

Harry Kane has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to reach a particular milestone.

Kane scored in the 14th minute in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League to achieve the landmark.

It was England captain's 20th goal of the season across competitions, a number he has achieved in fewer games than Messi and Ronaldo.

Kane has scored 20 goals in 12 matches this campaign for Bayern and England.

Messi achieved the milestone three times in his first 17 games of the season. While Ronaldo scored 20 goals in 13 attempts in 2014-2015.

With current goalscoring form, Kane is also aiming to break an English record in the Champions League.

The England football team captain is just two goals away from breaking Wayne Rooney’s 25 Champions League goals record for one club (Manchester United) as an English player.

While playing for his former club Tottenham Hotspur, Kane scored 21 Champions League goals.

However, currently, while representing the German giants, at the start of his third season, the records continue to tumble in front of the goal.

Kane can also match Robert Lewandowski's exploits for Bayern in his next Champions League outing.

Kane is aiming for his 25th goal in the UCL in his first 29 games for the club, a feat Lewandowski already achieved.

Kane is also the fastest to score 100 goals in all competitions for a club in Europe's top five leagues, the feat he achieved with Bayern.

He also completed his 400th career goal in a game against Borussia Dortmund last weekend.