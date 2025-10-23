PCB serves notice to Multan Sultans over PSL defamation

Multan Sultans' Michael Bracewell (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has served a notice to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans over the violation of several clauses listed in the 10-year contract, sources told Geo Super on Thursday.

According to the details, the franchise risks the revocation of its contract with the league, while its owner may get blacklist if it fails to respond satisfactorily.

The insiders further revealed that the cricket board, in the notice, accused the franchise of running a campaign to devalue the cricket league ahead of its 10th edition, held earlier this year, which was also seen as an attempt to decrease its valuation for the next 10 years.

“PSL is a big brand of Pakistan. How can someone damage their own brand? The franchise criticised in public but never gave suggestions to the PCB in writing,” a source privy to the matter stated.

Furthermore, the franchise is also accused of not cooperating with the valuation company as a delaying tactic.

“Such behaviour from the franchise is unacceptable when the valuation is nearing completion. The franchise did not even cooperate with the valuation company as a delaying tactic. The notice from the PCB has informed the franchise of the violation of all these clauses.”

For the unversed, the controversy erupted earlier this year when Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen made a startling revelation regarding the venue saga of the players' draft for the 10th edition of the tournament.

He then expressed his disapproval of PSL 10 anthem artist selection, calling the singer a 'same middle-aged dude’.

Tareen then hinted at rebidding for Multan Sultans after the landmark edition instead of renewing the contract before eventually challenging PCB’s claim of terming the recent 10th season the 'best ever' of the marquee league.

“How is PSL 10 bigger and better? Someone explain to me what these hollow words mean. How will it be the best PSL?” Tareen remarked.

“Same games, same teams. We always have nail-biting matches, but what’s different this time? Same stadiums too. Is that what will make this the best PSL ever? I’m tired of these empty words,” he added.