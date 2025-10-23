Two South Africa players ruled out of white-ball series against Pakistan

South Africa's David Miller plays a shot during their first T20I against Pakistan at the Kingsmead in Durban on December 10, 2024. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Experienced middle-order batter David Miller and pacer Gerald Coetzee have been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan due to respective injuries, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Thursday.

According to the CSA, Miller, who was set to lead South Africa in the three-match T20I series, scheduled to be played from October 28 to November 1 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, sustained a grade 1 right hamstring strain, which was diagnosed on Wednesday after scans.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old pacer Coetzee has been sidelined from both ODI and T20I series against Pakistan due to a pectoral muscle injury, which he suffered during South Africa’s one-off T20I against Namibia earlier this month.

“The South African Men’s selection panel today confirmed that Proteas Men’s stand-in T20 International (T20I) captain David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee have been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan,” the CSA said in a statement.

“Miller, who was set to lead the T20I side in the three-match series from 28 October to 01 November, has been sidelined after scans conducted on Wednesday confirmed he had sustained a grade 1 right hamstring strain during training in the build-up to the tour. He will now begin a phased rehabilitation program.

“Coetzee has been ruled out of both the T20I and three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, scheduled from 04 - 08 November, due to a pectoral muscle injury.

“The 25-year-old sustained the injury while bowling during the one-off T20I against Namibia in Windhoek earlier this month.

“Subsequent scans revealed the extent of the injury and following specialist consultation, he has commenced a structured rehabilitation program under the supervision of the Cricket South Africa High Performance and Momentum Multiply Titans medical teams.”

In light of the double injury setback, South Africa have included Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi to their T20I squad for the Pakistan series, with Donovan Ferreira set to take up the captaincy in Miller’s absence.

Whereas Ottneil Baartman, who has represented South Africa in four ODIs and 12 T20Is, has been named as Coetzee’s replacement in their ODI squad.

“Batters Matthew Breetzke (Warriors) and uncapped Tony de Zorzi have been added to the T20I squad, while Titans batter Donovan Ferreira will captain the side,” added CSA’s statement.

Hollywoodbets Dolphins paceman Ottneil Baartman has been named as Coetzee’s replacement in the ODI squad.”

Updated South Africa squads for Pakistan white-ball series

T20Is: Donovan Ferreira (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Simelane and Lizaad Williams.

ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Sinethemba Qeshile.