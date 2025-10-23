Jessica Pegula calls $1.5 million appearance fees 'insane'

USA's Jessica Pegula celebrates winning the China Open quarter-final against compatriot Emma Navarro (not pictured) at The Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Centre in Beijing on October 3, 2025. — Reuters

RIYADH: The Six King Slam has quickly become one of the most talked-about events in Tennis as the American tennis player Jessica Pegula has described the guaranteed $1.5 million appearance fees offered at the exhibition at the ANB Arena as ‘insane’.

Speaking on her podcast alongside Jennifer Brady, Madison Keys, and Desirae Krawczyk, she said she was stunned by the figures being offered to some of the sport’s biggest names.

“The prize money is insane - 1.5 million for showing up,” Pegula said.

The Six King Slam staged in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. It featured six of the world's top tennis players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Jack Draper.

Since Draper was injured, he was replaced by Stefanos Tsitsipas. The winner reportedly received a massive $6 million payout.

Pegula's statements come amid continuous debate regarding tennis's rising financial incentives outside of the regular ATP and WTA tours.

The exhibition, which offered no ranking points, sparked discussion about the influence of Saudi money in sports and its potential impact on tournaments.

However, the 31-year-old co-host Brady joked that such a play day should be tough to turn down, stating that no one could say no to this kind of offer.

“Winner gets 6 million, 1.5 million to just show up, I don’t think I’d say no!” Brady remarked.

The record-breaking appearance fees highlight how exhibition events are reshaping the financial landscape of professional tennis, with players increasingly drawn to lucrative off-tour opportunities between major tournaments.