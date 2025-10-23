Australia break Adelaide jinx against India with series-clinching win in second ODI

Australia players celebrate a dismissal during their second ODI against India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on October 23, 2025. — AFP

ADELAIDE: Adam Zampa’s four-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Matthew Short and Cooper Connolly, led Australia to a hard-earned two-wicket victory over India in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The victory gave the home side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, while marking their first triumph over India at the venue since January 2008.

Put into bat first, India could accumulate 264/9 in the allotted 50 overs despite half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

The duo rescued India after they had slipped to 17/2 as Xavier Bartlett dismissed captain Shubman Gill (nine) and Virat Kohli (zero) in the same over.

Sharma and Iyer batted cautiously to add 118 runs for the third wicket, conceding 146 deliveries. The partnership was eventually broken by Mitchell Starc in the 30th over when he got the opening batter caught at fine leg by Josh Hazlewood.

The former India captain remained their top-scorer with a 97-ball 73, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

Iyer, on the other hand, was cleaned up by Zampa three overs later and walked back after scoring 61 off 77 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

Following the duo’s departure, all-rounder Axar Patel added valuable runs to India’s total with a brisk 41-ball 44, comprising five fours.

Zampa led the bowling charge for Australia with brilliant bowling figures of 4/60 in his 10 overs. His efforts were backed by Bartlett, who picked up three wickets, while Starc bagged two.

Set to chase 265, the hosts ultimately knocked the winning runs for the loss of eight wickets and 22 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the reigning world champions was number three batter Matthew Short, who top-scored with a 78-ball 74, studded with four fours and two sixes. He was closely followed by Cooper Connolly, who made an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls with the help of five fours and a six.

For India, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj and Patel made one scalp apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that the third and last ODI between Australia and India will be played in Sydney on Saturday.