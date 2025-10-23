Victor Wembanyama scores 40 as Spurs rout Mavericks in NBA return

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates with San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle and San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Oct 22, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Victor Wembanyama delivered a brilliant performance with 40 points in a sensational NBA return here at the American Airlines Centre on Wednesday, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 125-92 season-opening victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs displayed their offensive firepower, led by the towering presence of rookie sensation Wembanyama, who finished with an impressive 15 rebounds and one assist. His performance solidified his reputation as one of the most promising players in the league.

French basketball star and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist took no time to hit top form in this third season in the league.

Reflecting on the victory, Wembanyama expressed satisfaction on his return, saying that all dreams can be fulfilled again now.

“All dreams are allowed now,” Wembanyama said. “I’m just glad to be back.”

The game saw the Spurs leading from start to finish, with a strong team effort across the board. Devin Vassell contributed 13 points, while Stephon Castle added 22 points, helping to further widen the gap.

On the Mavericks’ side, Anthony Davis was the top scorer with 22 points and 13 rebounds, though his efforts were not enough to prevent the blowout.

Dallas struggled offensively, particularly in the second half, scoring just 39 points in the final two quarters. Luka Doncic, who had a relatively quiet night, will need to return to form as the Mavericks look to bounce back from this tough loss.

The San Antonio Spurs will next face the New Orleans Pelicans on October 25th.