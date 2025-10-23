Tony Vitello takes over as Giants manager

Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach Tony Vitello watches the football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UAB Blazers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on September 20, 2025. — Reuters

Former University of Tennessee coach Tony Vitello has been named the new manager of the San Francisco Giants, the team announced on Wednesday.

He reportedly signed a three-year contract worth $3.5MM annually with a vesting option for the 2029 season.

The 47-year-old Vitello, who had served as head coach at the University of Tennessee since 2018, becomes the first college coach to move directly to a MLB managerial role without prior professional coaching experience.

Vitello replaces Bob Melvin, who was dismissed on September 29 after two seasons at the helm in San Francisco.

Unlike Vitello, Melvin brought a wealth of experience, having managed the Mariners, D-backs, Athletics and Padres over parts of 20 seasons before joining the Giants.

However, the team went 161-163 under Melvin and missed the playoffs in both years.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful for this opportunity, I’m excited to lead this group of players and represent the San Francisco Giants. I can’t wait to get started and work to establish a culture that makes Giants’ faithful proud,” Vitello said.

Before Vitello's arrival, Tennessee had gone more than a decade without an NCAA tournament appearance.

Under his leadership, the program was revitalised, culminating in its first national championship in 2024 and third men's College World Series berths in four seasons.

The volunteers posted a .722 winning percentage during Vitello's eight-year tenure.

In a press release, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey praised Vitello’s leadership and competitiveness.

“Tony is one of the brightest, most innovative and most respected coaches in college baseball today, throughout our search, Tony’s leadership, competitiveness and commitment to developing players stood out,” Posey said.

“We look forward to the energy and direction he will bring, along with the memories to be made, as we focus on the future of Giants baseball."