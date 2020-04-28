Rashid Latif demands life ban for Umar Akmal

Former captain Rashif Latif has called for a life-ban on Umar Akmal instead of three-year ban, saying that the menace of match-fixing will not end if culprits are not made example of.

"The three-year ban for Umar Akmal is very short; it would end in a jiff. He should have been banned for life," Latif is quoted as saying in Daily Express.

The former wicketkeeper also reiterated his stance to criminalise corrupt sporting activities.

"I have said this before. This menace will not stop until there is legislation on it and match-fixing is made a criminal offence. This way the PCB will not have to deal with individual cases. The penal code would take care of these issues itself," he said.

