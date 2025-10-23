Mohammad Amir labels Pakistan’s white-ball squads as 'strange'

Mohammad Amir celebrates the wicket of Navneet Dhaliwal of Canada during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York, New York. - ICC

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has described the national team’s squad announcement for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, as well as the tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, as “strange.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday unveiled the squads, marking the return of key players such as Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Usman Khan to the T20I side.

However, the exclusion of names like Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf has raised eyebrows among cricket analysts and fans alike.

Speaking in a video on his social media platform, Amir expressed surprise at the inclusion of certain players, particularly wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan.

"The T20 and ODI squads have been announced, and it was quite a strange announcement. Some names came up that we didn’t expect, like Usman Khan—honestly, I wasn’t expecting him. I hope now he gets a chance again and is able to make the most of it," Amir said.

The left-arm pacer highlighted Mohammad Haris’ omission, stating that he had been dropped due to inconsistent performances.

"Mohammad Haris has been dropped because he wasn’t able to deliver the way it was expected. But if you look closely, he didn’t play at his usual position, and even if he had, Saim got a full chance as an opener but still couldn’t deliver for Pakistan. Considering the number of times he got out, I would be surprised at his mentality because his primary job is batting. No doubt he has potential, but at the moment, he wasn’t able to perform," Amir explained.

He also questioned the selection of young opener Saim Ayub, who struggled in the recently concluded ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025.

"This also raises questions about Saim’s selection—how did he make it into the squad in the first place?" Amir added.

Amir further stressed the importance of giving Fakhar Zaman an opportunity in the upcoming World Cup.

"Fakhar hasn’t been performing well lately. If we look at the past 1.5–2 years, his numbers have been fluctuating. So, if you are giving Saim a chance, then Fakhar should also be given an opportunity because the World Cup is just around the corner. I don’t think Pakistan can go to the World Cup without Fakhar. And there’s so much trust in Saim that he alone will deliver—I hope he does, because that would be better for Pakistan," he said.

Regarding Babar Azam, Amir noted that his inclusion was unexpected and may have been influenced by fan demand.

"Babar Azam’s name has come up—no one was expecting that his name would be included. I think he has been brought in due to the high demand from fans, because if he opens with Sahibzada Farhan, there will be similar types of players, as Farhan doesn’t play very aggressively at the top, and neither does Babar," he stated.

Amir also expressed uncertainty about Babar’s role in the squad.

"Now that he [Babar] is coming to play, we will get an idea of his mindset, how he is playing, what his role is, and what role he has been brought in for. Will he actually play in his usual opening spot or at number 3? I don’t know, and I’m not sure what has been decided," he added.

He raised concerns about young batter Abdul Samad’s readiness for international cricket.

"I don’t think Abdul Samad is ready for international cricket. I hope he scores runs, but I feel he is not yet ready for the international level," Amir said.

On Usman Khan’s selection, Amir described it as “curious,” citing the player’s recent movements across leagues and positions.

"Usman Khan’s case is quite curious, and I think he shouldn’t have left the UAE. He left and came here and played in between, getting opportunities at different positions, but he couldn’t perform. So even now, I think he won’t play as an opener; he will play in the middle order. But I don’t know what the reasoning behind this is," he added.

Amir praised Naseem Shah for his strong comeback, highlighting his rhythm and performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as a positive sign.

"Naseem Shah has made a good comeback. I recently saw that he bowled well in the CPL and looked in rhythm, which I think is a positive. And Haris Rauf was dropped, bringing Naseem in his place," he said.

Reflecting on the overall selections, Amir shared his thoughts on team management and the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

"Overall, it’s okay, but 2–3 batsmen have come in whom no one was expecting to be in the team. The thing is, the World Cup is coming up, and Fakhar is in the ODI squad but not in the T20I squad. With the T20 World Cup ahead, I’m not sure what will happen," he said.

"Now I feel that if this series is lost, your T20 captain might be changed, because there’s this ongoing cycle of changing captains—what should happen in ODIs is happening in T20s, and what should happen in T20s is happening in ODIs. So this cycle will keep continuing," he concluded.