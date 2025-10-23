WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle makes huge announcement

An undated picture of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. — WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has made a surprising announcement about his connection with a new promotion.

Angle is currently an analyst and commentator for Real American Freestyle.

Real American Freestyle was founded by Hulk Hogan with the help of Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein, and the first event of the event happened a month after Hogan’s death.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Angle stated that he is no longer just a commentator and analyst but a percentage owner of the Real American Freestyle thanks to Bronstein, who is one of the owners.

"I'm helping a little bit here and there, but for the most part, I'm an announcer. I'm also a percentage owner in the company,” Angle said.

“That was really thoughtful of (Hulk) Hogan and Chad (Borstein) to include me in being part owner. I'm taking a lot of pride in this. I mean, I own part of it now, and this is something that I'm going to take pride in and do the best I can to make it work."

Kurt Angle also revealed that initially, he was not going to accept Hulk Hogan’s offer of an analyst and commentator at the Real American Freestyle. Still, he took some time and renegotiated a deal with Chad Bronstein.

Reflecting on his relationship with Hogan, he said he was a big fan of the late legend, and he was very excited when he first wrestled him.

“You know, listen, I I was a fanboy. I was like, ‘Holy crap, I'm wrestling Hulk Hogan.’ I was so excited. I mean, I think he thought maybe I was going to hurt him, but I I was just like I was so ramped up to be wrestling Hulk Hogan,” he said.

After serving in professional wrestling for 21 years, Angle retired following his defeat to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.