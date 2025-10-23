England clinch T20I series 1-0 as rain washes out final match against New Zealand

A general view of Eden Park in Auckland, with dark clouds looming, during the third T20I between England and New Zealand on October 23, 2025. – AFP

AUCKLAND: Persistent rain spoiled the third and final T20I between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Thursday, allowing just 3.4 overs of play before the match was eventually abandoned.

England clinched the three-match series 1-0, courtesy of their win in the second T20I in Christchurch, as both the first and third games were washed out due to rain.

The match began on schedule, with Tim Seifert giving the Blackcaps a brisk start, striking two boundaries in the first three deliveries.

However, rain interrupted proceedings early, causing an hour-and-a-half delay and reducing the contest to a 14-over-a-side encounter.

When play resumed, Seifert continued his aggressive approach, scooping Brydon Carse for a six. Carse, however, struck back by dismissing Tim Robinson, who was caught in the deep.

Rachin Ravindra joined the action, lofting Carse for another six, while Seifert pulled him over mid-wicket for a maximum.

Moments later, heavy rain returned, halting play for another 40 minutes. Just as the players prepared to return for a shortened eight-over game, the rain intensified once again, forcing officials to call off the match altogether.

England and New Zealand will now turn their attention to the three-match ODI series, beginning on October 26.