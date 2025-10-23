Rybakina beats Fernandez to move closer to WTA Finals qualification

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reacts during the final against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: Second seed Elena Rybakina delivered a commanding performance to defeat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday at Center Court, moving within one win of qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion, who needs two victories in Tokyo to secure her place in the Finals, earned her first break in the eighth game to lead 5-3 but was unable to serve out the opening set.

However, Rybakina quickly regrouped and broke Fernandez again in the 10th game to seal the set 6-4.

The Kazakh maintained her momentum in the second set, racing to a 3-0 lead before closing out the match in straight sets.

Rybakina fired six aces, converted three of her four break-point opportunities, and showcased the consistency that defines her as one of the tour’s most formidable players.

The win also served as redemption for Rybakina, who had fallen to Fernandez in a tense three-set semi-final in Washington earlier this year after leading for much of the match.

Reflecting on her performance, Rybakina admitted she was feeling the toll of a long season but remained determined to finish strong.

“I’m feeling a bit tired, of course, but ready to make the last push, trying to bring everything from last week to here. Thank you so much for coming and supporting today,” Rybakina said after the match.

Rybakina can officially book her place at the WTA Finals by reaching the semi-finals in Tokyo. She will next face another Canadian, Victoria Mboko, in the quarter-finals—a match that could seal her qualification.

The loss ends Fernandez’s impressive run, which included her title triumph in Osaka last week, while Rybakina continues to dominate the Tokyo field as the Race to Riyadh approaches its final stages.