Real Madrid maintain perfect Champions League run with win over Juventus

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal on October 22, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Jude Bellingham scored his first goal since June to help Real Madrid edge past Juventus 1-0 in a closely contested Champions League encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday.

The decisive moment arrived in the 58th minute when Vinícius Jr weaved past three Juventus defenders and unleashed a powerful strike that rattled the post.

Bellingham reacted quickest, slotting in the rebound to net his first goal of the season since returning from shoulder surgery.

After a cagey first half, both sides began to attack with greater intent. Juventus adopted a compact defensive approach, sitting deep with five at the back and relying on counterattacks to threaten Madrid’s goal.

Real Madrid dominated possession, registering 28 shots, but were repeatedly denied by Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who made three key saves, notably thwarting efforts from Kylian Mbappé and Brahim Díaz.

Mbappé’s impressive scoring streak came to an end at 11 consecutive matches.

At the other end, Thibaut Courtois was equally vital for Madrid. The Belgian shot-stopper, marking his 300th appearance for the club, made several crucial saves — including a standout stop against Dušan Vlahović, who had broken through Madrid’s defense but failed to convert.

Reflecting on the victory, Courtois expressed his satisfaction with both the team’s resilience and defensive discipline throughout the match.

“It was a very tough game with chances at both ends and we had to sweat for it, but it was an important win against a big team.”

The match wasn’t without controversy, as Juventus’ Francisco Conceição escaped a potential red card for a challenge on Vinícius Jr, with the referee ruling that he made sufficient contact with the ball.

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso made several late substitutions to rest key players ahead of El Clásico against Barcelona on Sunday. The win keeps Real Madrid top of Group F with a perfect record of nine points from three matches.