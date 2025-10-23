PCB unveils Pakistan Shaheens’ 2026 white-ball schedule against England Lions

Pakistan Shaheens players celebrate after pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. (Right) takes a wicket during their Top End T20 Series match against Chicago Kingsmen at the DXC Arena in Darwin, Australia, on August 19, 2025. – Top End T20

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that Pakistan Shaheens will play a white-ball series against England Lions in Abu Dhabi from 20 February to 9 March 2026.

The series will feature three T20 matches and five one-day games. The T20s are scheduled for 20, 22 and 24 February, followed by the one-dayers on 27 February, 1, 4, 6 and 9 March.

According to the cricket board, the series aims to provide maximum opportunities for emerging players to showcase their skills and strengthen their case for selection in the national team.

Since July 2024, the Shaheens have been active in various assignments, including back-to-back tours of Darwin, Australia, and home series against Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’.

They also featured in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup and toured England earlier this year for two three-day matches and three one-day fixtures.

The last encounter between Pakistan Shaheens — formerly known as Pakistan ‘A’ — and England Lions took place in 2018 in the UAE.

Pakistan ‘A’ won the four-day match and the one-day series, while England Lions triumphed in the T20 series.

Commenting on the announcement, Usman Wahla, PCB Director of International Cricket, underscored the importance of the series in Pakistan’s long-term player development strategy.

He noted that the series will give emerging cricketers valuable experience and a clearer understanding of international standards.

“The series against England Lions has been organised to provide maximum opportunities for our emerging players to perform and stake a claim for selection at the international level. By playing competitive series, our young players gain invaluable experience and a clearer understanding of the standards expected at the highest level," Wahla said.

“Over the past 15 months, Pakistan Shaheens have travelled and performed in a variety of conditions. We are confident this series will further strengthen our bench strength and provide the selectors with more options for the senior team,” he added.

Series Schedule: