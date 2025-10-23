Virat Kohli tops list for most ducks among active ODI players

Virat Kohli of India leaves the ground after getting out to Xavier Bartlett of Australia during game two in the One Day International series between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. - AFP

ADELAIDE: Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli has set an unwanted record among active cricketers after being dismissed for a four-ball duck in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia on Thursday.

This was Kohli’s 18th duck in One Day Internationals, making him the active player with the most ducks in the format. Notably, this series marks the first time in his ODI career that the right-handed batter has been dismissed for a duck in consecutive innings.

Before this series, Kohli was tied with Rohit Sharma, Litton Das, and former Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor, each having 17 ODI ducks.

In comparison, among Pakistan’s active players, Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman have six ducks each, while Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam have five apiece.

In the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli was trapped leg-before by Xavier Bartlett, who was playing his first match of the series.

The delivery pitched on a good length around the off-stump, and Kohli, attempting a flick across the line, missed completely.

Though the decision looked plumb and the on-field umpire raised his finger immediately, Kohli had a brief discussion with his partner before walking back to the pavilion.

As he made his way off the field, the crowd at Adelaide Oval gave Kohli a rousing ovation. He acknowledged the applause but appeared visibly frustrated with the manner of his dismissal.

Earlier, in the first ODI at Perth, Kohli had registered an eight-ball duck, marking back-to-back failures in the series.

Batting first in the second ODI, India posted 264-9 in 50 overs, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the way with a well-composed 73 off 97 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

Shreyas Iyer added 61 off 77 deliveries, while Axar Patel contributed a brisk 44 off 41.

In the lower order, Harshit Rana remained unbeaten on 24 off 18 balls, while Arshdeep Singh chipped in with 13 off 14.

For Australia, Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/60 in his 10 overs.

Xavier Bartlett impressed with three wickets, while Mitchell Starc claimed two scalps to restrict India to a competitive total.