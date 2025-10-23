Karl scores as Bayern Munich cruises past Club Brugge in Champions League

Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl celebrates scoring their first goal on October 22, 2025. — Reuters

MUNICH: Seventeen-year-old Lennart Karl opened the scoring in the fifth minute, propelling Bayern Munich to a commanding 4-0 victory over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Karl became the youngest German scorer in Champions League history and the youngest Bayern Munich player ever to find the net in the competition.

The victory also extended Bayern’s winning streak to 12 matches across all competitions, maintaining their perfect start to the season.

Harry Kane doubled Bayern’s advantage in the 14th minute, tapping in from close range after a clever cutback from Konrad Laimer.

The England captain’s goal took his tally to 20 in just 12 matches this season — a blistering start surpassing the early scoring rates of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at club level.

Luis Díaz made it 3-0 in the 34th minute with a powerful strike after cutting inside from the left, effectively sealing the result before halftime.

Substitute Nicolas Jackson added a fourth in the 79th minute to complete a flawless display for the German champions.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany lauded his side’s dominant performance and praised the teenage sensation Karl, while stressing the importance of staying grounded and consistent.

“It was a good performance, and we could have scored more goals,” Kompany said. “Lennart Karl showed in an important game that he can help us. But I’m not a fan of hype — if he continues like that, he’ll get his chance.”

With three wins from three games, Bayern sits comfortably atop Group B with nine points and will now turn their focus to a crucial away clash against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on November 4.