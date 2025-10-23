Shan Masood opens up after defeat to South Africa in second Test

Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood speaks during the post-match presentation after losing the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 23, 2025. - Screengrab/Livestream

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s red-ball captain Shan Masood reflected on his team’s performance following their defeat to South Africa in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Masood acknowledged South Africa’s determination and resilience, emphasising that despite Pakistan’s strong position early on, the visitors deserved full credit for their fightback.

“Hindsight is always there, but credit must go to the opposition — they kept fighting till the end. If someone had told us after the first two days that we’d be in this position, we would’ve taken it,” Masood said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s bowling effort, the left-handed batter admitted that his side failed to capitalise on crucial moments that could have sealed the victory.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t finish well with the ball, and that last-wicket stand really hurt us. We’re not shying away from that. In these conditions, it ultimately comes down to the first two innings. We were 98 runs ahead with just two wickets to take, but we let the game slip in a costly 30-minute phase where we missed our chances,” he added.

Despite the disappointing outcome, the 36-year-old remained optimistic about Pakistan’s progress in red-ball cricket.

“Still, with four wins out of six on these kinds of wickets, that’s not a bad record — especially considering how close we came in the two losses. As a team, you’re never perfect, but four out of six is definitely something to build on,” Masood concluded.

The two-match Test series ended 1-1, with South Africa clinching the second Test by eight wickets to level the series.

Chasing a modest target of 68 runs, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton gave South Africa a flying start, putting on a 50-run opening stand to put the visitors firmly on course for victory.

Noman Ali provided a brief moment of hope for Pakistan by removing Markram for 42 off 45 balls, which included eight boundaries. He then dismissed Tristan Stubbs for a duck in the same over.

However, with just three runs needed, South Africa comfortably reached the target in 12.3 overs. Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten on 25 off 29 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six, while Tony de Zorzi did not face a ball.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 333 in 113.4 overs. Captain Shan Masood top-scored with 87 off 176 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Abdullah Shafique scored 57, Saud Shakeel made 66, and Salman Ali Agha contributed a valuable 45.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj was the standout bowler with 7/102 in 42.4 overs, while Simon Harmer and Kagiso Rabada picked up two and one wicket respectively.

In reply, South Africa posted 404 runs in 119.3 overs, courtesy of a resilient lower-order performance.

Senuran Muthusamy top-scored with an unbeaten 89 off 155 balls, while Kagiso Rabada smashed a quickfire 71 off 61 deliveries. Tristan Stubbs (76) and Tony de Zorzi (55) also made key contributions.

Asif Afridi impressed with figures of 6/79 in 34.3 overs, while Noman Ali took two wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan claimed one each.

Trailing by 71 runs, Pakistan struggled in their second innings, losing Imam-ul-Haq early for nine to Harmer. The side eventually folded for 138, with Babar Azam scoring a fighting 50 off 87 balls and Salman Ali Agha adding 28.

Simon Harmer starred for South Africa with 6/50 in 20 overs, while Maharaj took two wickets and Rabada claimed one, setting up a comfortable chase for the Proteas.