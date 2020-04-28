Photo: AFP

England cricket Chief Tom Harrison believes that The Hundred has gained more importance for it to materialise due to the financial hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) further delayed the start of the 2020 season until July 1 at the earliest but said the inaugural Hundred would be on the agenda this Wednesday.

The new 100-balls-per-side format, to be played by eight franchises rather than English cricket´s established 18 first-class counties, is meant to start in July.

ECB officials have long insisted it will attract a new audience vital to safeguarding cricket´s future, with some matches set to be broadcast live on terrestrial television.

But public health restrictions, the problems of bringing in overseas stars and the issue of launch costs at a time of economic crisis mean a delay appears inevitable.

"We´ll look at how the situation impacts the Hundred, which was envisaged as being a tournament that enabled us to widen the audience for the game," said Harrison.

"With an in-stadia environment, with international players, it´s going to be very, very difficult."

The Hundred: Fate hangs in balance as cricket chiefs meet