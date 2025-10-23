ZIFA sacks coach Michael Nees after poor World Cup qualifying campaign

Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees on October 10, 2025. — Reuters

HARARE: The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has sacked German coach Michael Nees following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, the association announced on Wednesday.

Nees, who had been in charge for 14 months, had previously guided Zimbabwe to qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

In an official statement, ZIFA expressed appreciation for Nees’ commitment and service to Zimbabwean football, adding that details regarding interim coaching arrangements would be announced soon.

“The Association takes this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Nees for his efforts and contributions to Zimbabwean football during his tenure. His dedication to the game and his service to the national structures are appreciated,” ZIFA said.

“ZIFA remains firmly committed to strengthening its technical development programs and ensuring continued progress in all areas of the game in line with its reform and restructuring agenda. Further information regarding the transition process and interim technical arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

Nees oversaw the final six matches of Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualifying campaign, in which the team finished bottom of their group with three draws and three defeats.

Overall, the 58-year-old managed 14 games during his tenure, winning only two since his appointment in August last year.

Zimbabwe will now look to appoint a new head coach ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, where they are set to face Egypt in their opening Group B match in Agadir on December 22.

Nees previously held coaching roles with the national teams of Seychelles and Rwanda and also served as a technical director in Israel and Kosovo.