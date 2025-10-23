WTC points table after South Africa beat Pakistan in second Test

Pakistan and South Africa captains Shan Masood (left) and Aiden Markram pose with the Test series trophy after the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 23, 2025. – AFP

RAWALPINDI: South Africa edged past Pakistan by eight wickets to win the final Test of the two-match series and level the series 1-1 here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the updated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table, Pakistan dropped to fourth place from second following the defeat, having played two matches with one win and one loss, earning 12 points.

South Africa moved up to fifth, with the same record of one win and one defeat.

Australia lead the table with three wins from three matches (36 points), while Sri Lanka occupy second with one win and one draw from two matches against Bangladesh.

India are third with seven matches played, securing four wins, two losses, and one draw.

Chasing a modest target of 68 runs, the Proteas skipper Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton gave South Africa a flying start, adding a 50-run opening partnership to put the visitors firmly on course for victory.

However, Noman Ali provided a brief glimmer of hope for Pakistan by removing Markram for 42 off 45 balls, which included eight boundaries, leaving the Proteas at 64-1 in 11.3 overs.

In the same over, Noman struck again, dismissing Tristan Stubbs for a duck.

With just three runs required, South Africa comfortably chased down the target in 12.3 overs. Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten on 25 off 29 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six, while Tony de Zorzi did not face a ball.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 333 in 113.4 overs. Skipper Shan Masood top-scored with 87 off 176 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Abdullah Shafique contributed 57 off 146, while Saud Shakeel made 66 off 147 and Salman Ali Agha chipped in with a valuable 45 off 76 deliveries.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj was the standout bowler with figures of 7/102 in 42.4 overs. Simon Harmer took two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada picked up one.

In reply, South Africa posted 404 runs in 119.3 overs, powered by a resilient lower-order display. Senuran Muthusamy top-scored with an unbeaten 89 off 155 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries.

Kagiso Rabada entertained with a quickfire 71 off 61 balls, including four fours and four sixes. Tristan Stubbs made 76 off 205 deliveries, while Tony de Zorzi added 55 off 93.

For Pakistan, Asif Afridi impressed with figures of 6/79 in 34.3 overs, while Noman Ali bagged two wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan took one wicket apiece.

Trailing by 71 runs, Pakistan faltered in their second innings, losing Imam-ul-Haq early for nine to Harmer.

The team eventually collapsed for 138, with Babar Azam standing tall with his 30th Test fifty, scoring 50 off 87 deliveries. Salman Ali Agha added 28 off 42, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to resist the Proteas’ spin duo.

Simon Harmer starred with the ball, claiming 6/50 in 20 overs, while Maharaj picked up two wickets and Rabada one.