Anthony Edwards leads Timberwolves to season-opening victory over Trail Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards brings the ball up the court against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Moda Center on Oct 22, 2025. — Reuters

PORTLAND: Anthony Edwards delivered a sensational performance as the Minnesota Timberwolves began their 2025 NBA campaign with a thrilling 118-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Thursday.



Despite battling back spasms, Edwards showed no signs of slowing down, erupting for 41 points to lead his team to victory.

The superstar guard, coming off a career-best NBA season in which he averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 39.5% from three-point range, once again demonstrated why he is the face of Minnesota basketball.

The Timberwolves started strong but had to withstand a spirited fightback from Portland, who kept the game close until the final buzzer.

The Blazers led 35-33 after the first quarter, but Minnesota’s defensive intensity and balanced scoring turned the tide in the second half.

New signing Julius Randle impressed in his Timberwolves debut, posting 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Jaden McDaniels contributed 18 points, while Rudy Gobert anchored the paint with 10 points and eight rebounds. Veteran guard Mike Conley added nine points and three assists, offering steady leadership throughout the contest.

For the Blazers, the defeat came despite a strong offensive showing and a late push in the fourth quarter. However, Minnesota’s composure in crunch time proved decisive.

The Timberwolves’ bench also made its mark — Terrence Shannon Jr. chipped in 10 points, while Naz Reid energised the team with six points in limited minutes, helping secure an opening-night victory on the road.