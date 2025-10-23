Arne Slot concerned over Isak’s fitness after groin setback

Liverpool manager Arne Slot before the match on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

FRANKFURT: Liverpool manager Arne Slot has voiced concerns over Alexander Isak’s fitness after the Swedish striker was substituted at half-time during the club’s 5-1 UEFA Champions League win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Isak endured a quiet first half before feeling discomfort in his groin and was replaced by Federico Chiesa at the interval.

Slot revealed that the 26-year-old had limited pre-season preparation due to fitness issues, stressing the importance of managing his workload carefully as he works toward full match sharpness.

“He felt his groin, so let's hope it's not too bad, but it’s a difficult balance as he hardly trained,” Slot said. “You try to prepare players for once-a-week football, but if you're Liverpool and play every three days, it becomes tougher without a proper pre-season.”

The Dutch coach added that while Isak returned from international duty in good condition, the club must remain cautious to prevent a recurrence of injury.

“He was perfectly fit when he came back from the national team, so we expected him to be ready to play today,” Slot noted.

Slot also praised the medical and coaching staff of both Liverpool and Sweden for handling the forward’s recovery carefully, but acknowledged that the lack of rhythm may have contributed to his setback.

“We were really careful with him, and so was Sweden. It’s a fine balance — some players can push through, while others unfortunately get injured again,” he added.

Liverpool will continue to monitor Isak’s condition over the coming days before deciding on his availability for upcoming Premier League and European fixtures.