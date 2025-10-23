Sydney Sixers unveil ‘Babaristan’ fan zone ahead of Babar Azam’s BBL debut

Babar Azam of Pakistan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York, New York. - ICC

SYDNEY: The Sydney Sixers have announced the launch of a special fan zone titled “Babaristan” to celebrate Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam’s maiden stint in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The franchise made the announcement on its official social media platforms with the caption, “Introducing Babaristan — A Fan Zone Like No Other.”

“We’re celebrating cricket culture like never before with Babaristan — a brand-new Sixers fan zone dedicated to welcoming one of the world’s greatest cricketers, Babar Azam,” the franchise stated.

Fans have been encouraged to be part of the excitement when the Sixers take on the Adelaide Strikers in their opening match on December 17.

The franchise shared a video on their social media featuring the 31-year-old Babar, inviting fans to visit his fan bay during the Sixers’ home games at the SCG.

The bay will be open for the following Sydney Sixers home fixtures:

December 17 vs Adelaide Strikers

December 26 vs Melbourne Stars

January 5, 2026 vs Brisbane Heat

January 11, 2026 vs Hobart Hurricanes

January 16, 2026 vs Sydney Thunder

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 15th edition of the BBL will feature 44 matches, scheduled in an early-evening slot from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026.

The tournament will begin with a blockbuster clash between two of the league’s most successful teams — the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers — at Perth Stadium.

The opener is expected to generate significant buzz, with Babar Azam making his BBL debut for the Sixers.

Meanwhile, several other Pakistani stars will also feature in the upcoming season. Pacer Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has joined the Melbourne Renegades.

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars, former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan will return to the Renegades, leg-spinner and current Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has signed with the Sydney Thunder, and pacer Hasan Ali has been picked by the Adelaide Strikers.