Devin Booker shines as Suns beat Kings in season opener

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker(right) and forward Dillon Brooks during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct 22, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Devin Booker’s dynamic performance powered the Phoenix Suns to a hard-fought 120-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings in their 2025 NBA season opener at PHX Arena on Thursday.

The Suns overcame an early double-digit deficit to secure a statement win in their first outing of the season.

Booker led the charge with 31 points, five assists, and three rebounds, igniting a third-quarter surge in which Phoenix outscored Sacramento 35–21 to seize control of the game.

Grayson Allen added 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Dillon Brooks impressed in his Suns debut with 22 points.

Sacramento started strong, leading 29-19 after the opening quarter, but their defense waned as the Suns’ offense found its rhythm.

Despite the loss, the Kings kept the game competitive until the final seconds with a balanced scoring effort.

Phoenix’s bench made crucial contributions — Royce O’Neale scored 12 points, Collin Gillespie chipped in seven points and four assists, and Oso Ighodaro added seven points and four rebounds in limited minutes.

Center Mark Williams provided a strong defensive presence with five rebounds.

The victory gives the Suns a 1-0 record as they aim to build early-season chemistry with several new additions to their lineup.

For Sacramento, the narrow defeat offered encouraging signs of offensive potential despite lapses in defensive execution.

The Phoenix Suns will nex face the LA Clippers on Saturday.