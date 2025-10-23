Souhth Africa thrash Pakistan by eight wickets to level Test series 1-1

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram (R) and his teammate Ryan Rickelton walk back to the pavilion during lunch break on the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 13, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: South Africa defeated Pakistan by eight wickets to win the final match and level the two-match Test series 1-1 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Skipper Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton made an aggressive start, putting up a 50-run stand as South Africa inched closer to victory over the hosts.

However, Noman Ali broke the partnership by dismissing Markram for 42 off 45 balls, which included eight boundaries, leaving the visitors at 64-1 in 11.3 overs.

In the same over, Noman struck again, removing Tristan Stubbs for a duck.

With just three runs needed, the Proteas comfortably chased down the target in 12.3 overs.

Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten on 25 off 29 balls, hitting two fours and a six, while Tony de Zorzi did not face a delivery.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 333 in 113.4 overs, with skipper Shan Masood top-scoring with 87 off 176 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes.

Opener Abdullah Shafique also notched up 57 off 146 balls with four boundaries, while Saud Shakeel contributed 66 off 147 and Salman Ali Agha played a crucial knock of 45 off 76 deliveries.

Keshav Maharaj finished with brilliant figures of 7/102 in 42.4 overs, while Simon Harmer claimed two wickets and Kagiso Rabada picked up one.

In reply, South Africa posted 404 runs in 119.3 overs, thanks to strong batting performances from the lower order.

Senuran Muthusamy top-scored with an unbeaten 89 off 155 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries. Kagiso Rabada smashed 71 off 61 balls, featuring four fours and four sixes, while Tristan Stubbs contributed 76 off 205 and Tony de Zorzi made 55 off 93.

For Pakistan, Asif Afridi impressed with figures of 6/79 in 34.3 overs, while Noman Ali claimed two wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan took one wicket each.

Trailing by 71 runs, Pakistan began their second innings on a disappointing note, losing opener Imam-ul-Haq early for nine to Simon Harmer.

Harmer struck again to remove captain Shan Masood for a duck, leaving Pakistan struggling at 16-2 after just six overs.

The pressure intensified when Kagiso Rabada dismissed Abdullah Shafique for six off 19 balls, further denting the hosts’ start.

Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam then steadied the innings with a 44-run stand, helping Pakistan cross the 50-run mark at 55-3 in 18 overs.

However, Harmer broke the partnership by dismissing Saud for 11 off 43 balls, which included one boundary.

Mohammad Rizwan joined Babar at the crease and added some valuable runs, including a boundary that took Pakistan past the deficit, giving them a slender lead over the Proteas.

The hosts ended day three at 94-4 in 35 overs, with Babar unbeaten on 49 off 83 and Rizwan on 16 off 49.

Resuming on day four, Babar Azam completed his 30th Test fifty but soon fell to Harmer for 50 off 87 deliveries, laced with seven fours.

Rizwan also failed to make a substantial contribution, scoring 18 off 64 before falling to Harmer again, who claimed his fifth wicket of the innings to leave Pakistan reeling at 105-6 in 39.4 overs.

South Africa maintained their dominance as Harmer dismissed Noman Ali for a duck, while Shaheen Afridi was run out, reducing Pakistan to 105-8 in 42.1 overs.

Pakistan’s hopes faded further when Keshav Maharaj removed Salman Ali Agha for 28 off 42 balls, which included two boundaries.

Sajid Khan tried to add some lower-order resistance but couldn’t carry on, as Maharaj dismissed him for 13 off 16 balls, including one four and one six, wrapping up Pakistan’s innings.

Harmer finished with superb figures of 6/50 in 20 overs, while Maharaj claimed two wickets and Rabada took one.