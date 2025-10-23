Babar Azam returns to T20I as Pakistan announce squads for home white-ball series

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and teammate Agha Salman celebrate after the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 13, 2023. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, including the T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

For the T20I matches, a 15-member squad has been named, with Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, and Naseem Shah returning after missing previous events. Usman Tariq is the only uncapped player in the T20I squad.

This marks the return of Babar Azam and Naseem Shah to the shorter format, as both last represented Pakistan in 2024.

Meanwhile, Usman Tariq has emerged as one of the standout performers in the shorter format.

He has featured in two Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons for the Quetta Gladiators, where he picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches.

In the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tariq continued his impressive form while representing the champion side, Trinbago Knight Riders. He claimed 20 wickets in 10 matches, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker.

The T20I series against South Africa will take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 28 October to 1 November, while the tri-series will be held at the same venues from 17 to 29 November.

Pakistan and South Africa, currently engaged in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, will also contest a three-match ODI series at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 4 to 8 November.

Following this, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in another three-match ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 11 to 15 November. Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, and Haseebullah return to the ODI squad.

15-Member T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Reserves:

Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Moqim.

16-Member ODI Squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

Schedule:

South Africa tour to Pakistan

28 October – First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

31 October – Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 November – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November – First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

6 November – Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

8 November – Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan

11 November – First ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

13 November – Second ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

15 November – Third ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

T20I Tri-Series (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe)