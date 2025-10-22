Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign deal for football development, cooperation

PFF President Mohsen Gilani (right) and SAFF's Yasser Al-Misehal pose for a picture after MoU signing on October 18, 2025. — PFF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation has entered into a formal partnership with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to increase cooperation and promote football development between the two countries.

According to PFF sources, a memorandum of understanding was signed on October 18 by PFF President Mohsen Gilani and SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal. Officials said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to raising football standards and creating pathways for players, coaches and officials from both nations.

Under the MoU, the two federations will collaborate in several key areas, including coach development, women’s football and youth football. The partnership also ensures the launch of exchange programs, enabling players and coaches to train in each other’s countries to gain international exposure and experience.

In addition, the federations plan to organise joint training camps and workshops to improve technical expertise and promote grassroots initiatives aimed at nurturing young talent.

PFF sources said the collaboration marks an important step toward strengthening Pakistan’s football infrastructure and building stronger regional ties through the sport.