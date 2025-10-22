India reluctant to collect Asia Cup trophy from ACC President Naqvi

India captain Suryakumar Yadav stands next to the trophy at the toss for their Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 trophy standoff is set to persist as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has turned down Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi’s invitation to collect the silverware from him, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report by an Indian news website, a BCCI source has confirmed that the cricket board will not receive the trophy from Naqvi and will instead escalate the issue to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its upcoming meeting.

“We will not accept his response regarding the trophy handover,” the source said.

The development came the following day after Naqvi reportedly proposed holding a ceremony in the first week of November to present the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to India, which clinched the title last month.

For the unversed, the trophy saga arose when the Indian men’s cricket team chose not to collect their winners’ medals and silverware following their victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 29.

The closing ceremony, which started after an hour-long delay, saw India’s Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma collect individual awards for their performances, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha received the runners-up prize money.

Kuldeep Yadav later collected the award for being the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, and opener Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85.

However, the ceremony concluded without the Indian team receiving the winner’s trophy.

Presenter Simon Doull confirmed the end of proceedings, stating, “I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation.”