Zimbabwe make history with innings victory over Afghanistan in one-off Test

Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 22, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Ben Curran’s anchoring century, coupled with Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava’s five-wicket hauls, propelled Zimbabwe to thump Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs in the one-off Test here at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Resuming their second innings on day three from 34/1, trailing by 232 runs, Afghanistan could add 125 to their overnight total for the remaining nine wickets and were thus bowled out for a meagre 159 in 43 overs.

Ibrahim Zadran remained the top-scorer for Afghanistan in the second innings with a gritty 42, followed by middle-order batter Bahir Shah, who made a 33-ball 32. Besides them, none of the Afghan batters could offer significant resistance against the Ngarava-led Zimbabwe bowling attack.

Ngarava returned magnificent bowling figures of 5/37 in 13 overs. His brilliance was backed by Blessing Muzarabani, who took three wickets, while Tanaka Chivanga bagged two.

For his anchoring century in Zimbabwe’s solitary innings, Ben Curran was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The victory marked Zimbabwe’s first at home since their famous 24-run victory over Pakistan at the same venue in 2013, while it was their first innings triumph in 24 years.

Furthermore, it was also the biggest victory for the Chevrons in Tests, surpassing their previous best of an innings and 64 runs over Pakistan, which they registered in January 1995.

"I'm ecstatic. A lot of credit to the boys for fighting and winning to end a tough year of Test cricket," said Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine after the victory.

"The way we started, in the first hour of day one wasn't good, but the way the boys pulled things back was excellent. Then with the bat, Curran's innings - full of composure and discipline - was outstanding," he added.