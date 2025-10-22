Former champion shares his opinion on Moses Itauma and Oleksandr Usyk’s fight

This collage of photos shows undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Former WBC heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs has shared his honest opinion on Moses Itauma and Oleksandr Usyk’s matchup.

Briggs has shared the ring with heavyweights like Lennox Lewis and George Foreman and remains well-informed about the division.

Currently, the brightest star of the heavyweight division is Itauma, who has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

The Briton added the biggest name to his KO list recently when he rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round against Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

After that, he declared himself to be ready to face the undisputed world heavyweight champion Usyk. However, he has yet to find an opponent for his next fight in December.

Speaking to FightHype, Briggs has also shared his thoughts on the rising boxing star.

When he was asked if he was as excited about Moses Itauma as everyone else, he said yes.

“Yeah, I am. I’m excited. Something new. He’s doing his thing; he’s knocking everybody out that they put in front of him. We want to see more, that’s the only thing,” Itauma said.

Briggs was also asked if the Briton was now ready for a fight with Usyk, to which he replied: “Too much too soon, but I would like to see him in a step up and then get something like that.”

Itauma was linked with a fight with Kubrat Pulev, when the WBA ordered him to take on their ‘regular’ champion.

But in a stunning U-turn, it has been revealed that the fight will not happen for now as Pulev will instead face former unified cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev on December 12.