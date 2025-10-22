Ciryl Gane claims after he lost to Jon Jones, he almost decided to leave UFC

An undated photo of French UFC fighter Ciryl Gane. — Instagram/ciryl_gane

French heavyweight UFC fighter Ciryl Gane has said that when he lost a title fight to Jon Jones, everyone turned back at him, and he almost decided to leave the promotion.

Gane will take on UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

The Englishman will be fighting after a gap of 14 months, while this is Gane's third title shot at the UFC heavyweight title, having previously failed in attempts against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

Speaking to TNT Fight Sports, Gane said that losing to Jon Jones was different, and since then, he has made a lot of changes to his team.

He added that after the defeat, the behaviour of fans and media was very harsh with him.

“When I lose against Jon Jones, it was different, completely different. We fixed a lot of things since Jon Jones. We built a real team around me, and the question was really focused on myself, not about the fans, the team, it was about myself,” Gane said.

“Because it was hard also just not because I’m a competitor at first to lose like that, it was really hard, but also because on the social media, the media, it was the people was really hard with me.

“It’s always like that. It’s not about just me, on every sport also.”

Gane then claimed people also turned back at him, and he almost decided to leave the UFC, but he chose not to, and he really knows what he wants now.

“I remember my feeling after the fight with Jon Jones, when I saw all the people turning back. My reflection was, I just arrived in this sport. I do my thing, like I’m good. I’m just arrived. I did something well and the people are really hard, tough with me. I don’t understand,” he added.

“Let’s do something else because I know I’m a potent, I’m well-funded guy, I can do another job.

“But I said no, what I want me really, what I want, so since Jon Jones I know what I really want.”