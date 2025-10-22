Here’s why Rizwan survived South Africa’s hit-wicket appeal despite knocking bails

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan (right) and Babar Azam walk back to the pavilion after the third day´s play of their second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: The third day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday concluded with an unusual incident as the home side’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan knocked the bails with his bat after facing a delivery.

The incident occurred on the final delivery of day three, majorly dominated by the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders, when Rizwan drove a tossed-up delivery by Keshav Maharaj towards cover, and since there was no run on, the right-handed batter immediately turned back and knocked the bails with his bat.

Rizwan’s action drew spirited appeal by South Africa counterpart Kyle Verreynne for the hit-wicket as at that time neither the fielder had thrown the ball back to the wicketkeeper nor the on-field umpire had called for the stumps.

However, umpire Sharfuddoula, stationed at the non-striker’s end, gently turned down Verreynne’s appeal with a smile, with leg-umpire Chris Brown backing his decision.

For the unversed, the on-field umpires remove the bails, mostly from the non-striker end, to call it a day. It has often been done by some batters, but with their hands, instead of the bat. Since none of the criteria were met, South Africa’s appeal for a hit-wicket appeared legitimate.

However, the Laws of the game side with Rizwan as clause 35.1 states that a batter can only be deemed out hit wicket after the bowler has entered their delivery stride

in the course of any action taken by them in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding their wicket

Furthermore, it remained uncertain as to how much South Africa were committed to the appeal, with their all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy expressing his unawareness of the incident at the press conference, stating he was fielding far away.

