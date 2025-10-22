Luka Doncic downplays injury concerns after 43 points in season opener

Luka Doncic motions to the crown as he runs back up the court after making an assist against the New Orleans Pelicans for Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on January 7, 2023. — Reuters

Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic has downplayed injury concerns after his 43-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Lakers did not confirm whether Doncic’s extended recovery was due to soreness from carrying offence in their 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

During the game, Doncic was explosive and dynamic, delivering his third-highest-scoring performance in a Lakers uniform.

He added 12 rebounds and nine assists, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Lakers to victory without LeBron James, who remains sidelined with sciatica for at least the next few weeks.

Doncic downplayed the injury concerns after the game, saying it is probably nothing.

He added that he is getting better on the defensive end and trying to get more involved.

“It’s probably nothing,” he said.

“Just felt it a little bit because my hip went [the opposite] way. Felt it a little bit, but it’s probably nothing.

“I think I’m getting better on the defensive end. I’m just trying to get more involved, more communication [with my teammates]. But overall, 41 minutes — so I like that.”

The defeat highlighted both the pitfalls and potential for the Lakers without the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James has long been the organising force on both ends of the court, but for now, the Lakers will have to learn how to win without him and without relying solely on Doncic.

Laker’s Head Coach JJ Redick admitted he is balancing the team’s current struggles with their long-term outlook once James returns.

“It’s hard to forget about LeBron, the reality is that when you’re focused on the group that you have, you’ve got to make that group work. (But) sometimes you can just be like," Redick said.

"‘Oh my God, we’re going to get LeBron back at some point!’ To be honest with you, I did have one moment in that first half when we had a few possessions where we couldn’t score against the zone, I thought it would be great to have LeBron just to throw it to at the high post.”

Until James’ sciatica heals enough for him to begin his unprecedented 23rd NBA season, the Lakers will lean on Doncic.

His debut performance was a showcase of his elite scoring ability, particularly when attacking the paint against the Warriors’ defence.

Now, the Lakers will have two days for practice and recovery, especially for Doncic, before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.