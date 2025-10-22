LPL 2025 postponed as Sri Lanka eye ‘preparing well’ for T20 World Cup

Jaffna Kings' players and support staff celebrate winning LPL 2024 after defeating Galle Marvels in the final at the Rana Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 21, 2024. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be played in the February-March window.

The upcoming edition of the LPL, which was originally scheduled to be played in November-December, has been slotted to a later window to allow the Island nation to focus solely on next year’s mega event, which they co-host alongside India.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2025 will not be held this year as originally planned. The decision was taken after careful consideration of the broader requirement of preparing well in advance for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India during February – March 2026," the board said in a statement.

For the unversed, the International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines mandate all the venues, shortlisted to host global cricket tournaments, to be in ‘perfect condition’ and thus, the SLC has decided to allocate its resources to ensuring the readiness of its stadia instead of organising its domestic franchise T20 league.

"SLC believes this decision will provide adequate time to work on enhancing and upgrading the ground infrastructure to conduct a successful tournament in the country," the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention that the next year’s T20 World Cup is likely to be played between February 7 and March 8 and will feature 20 teams, divided into four groups of five.

According to details, 55 matches will take place across at least five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka, with the final set to be played in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan’s qualification.