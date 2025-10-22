Dustin Poirier hints at potential comeback

Dustin Poirier during press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8, 2021. — Reuters

Former UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has admitted he is struggling to adjust to life after retirement, and has hinted at the possibility of a comeback.

The 36-year-old confirmed earlier this year that he was stepping away from professional fighting following his defeat to Max Holloway at UFC 318 in July.

In a recent interview, Poirier revealed that it has been extremely difficult to transition from an active fighting career to retirement after dedicating nearly two decades to the sport.

“Every day, the moment my eyes open, I’ve done it for two decades, dedicated my life to it. A part of me has died,” Poirier said.

The Louisiana native explained that family played a major role in his decision to retire, adding that his wife and family wanted him to stop fighting.

“My wife and my family really don’t want me to continue fighting,” he told MMA Fighting.

However, Poirier admitted that the competitive fire that defined his career still burns and that a return cannot be completely ruled out.

“Never say never, but it would take the perfect circumstances for me to ever put a pair of gloves back on and fight somebody,” he added.

Poirier retires with more than 40 professional bouts to his name, including memorable victories over Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez.

A former interim UFC lightweight champion remains one of the sport’s most respected figures.