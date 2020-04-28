Google Doodle brings back addictive cricket game from 2017

Photo: Screengrab of the game

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Google has presented a solution to boredom-stricken cricket fans.



As part of Google's "Stay and Play at Home with Past Doodles" initiative to urge people to stay at home, Google has brought back its cricket game from 2017.

The game, though simple, is addictive enough and has enough tricks in its sleeve to get you out at smaller scores than you'd like.

Keep in mind this 2017 game was made to celebrate Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan's famous Champions Trophy triumph.

Here is a glimpse of the throwback cricket Doodle game:







