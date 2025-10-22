Sports Minister Sindh unveils final schedule, venues, teams for National Games 2025

An undated picture of National Games. — PSB

KARACHI: Sports Minister Sindh Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar on Wednesday announced the complete schedule, venues and participating teams for the highly-anticipated National Games 2025, set to be held here from December 6 to 13.

Mahar, while addressing the media here at the National Bank Stadium, shared key information about the upcoming edition of the National Games, set to be staged after an 18-year hiatus.

The Sports Minister highlighted the extensive planning and preparation that have gone into making the event a success, which will feature around 11000 personnel, including athletes and support staff.

"After 18 years, Karachi is honoured to host the National Games again. We are fully committed to ensuring that everything runs smoothly, from the opening to the closing ceremony," said the Minister.

The opening ceremony will be held on December 6, with the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, invited to inaugurate the event. The closing ceremony will take place on December 13, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, is expected to attend.

Mahar also outlined the process behind the meticulous selection of venues for the 32 sports that will be contested during the games.

"We have identified 24 venues across Karachi, ensuring that each sport is hosted at a well-equipped location," he said.

The 35th National Games will feature 14 teams, comprising departments and provinces, including hosts Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, alongside Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, WAPDA, Pakistan Police and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Meanwhile, the torch relay for the National Games will begin on November 16 at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum here, with Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, set to hand over the torch, which will then travel across the country before returning to the host city.

The Minister further emphasised that the logistical and security arrangements for the event are well underway.

"Accommodation for over 11,000 players, coaches, and technical staff is being arranged, and transportation plans are already in place," he assured. Additionally, a steering committee, headed by the Chief Minister, has been formed to ensure that security measures are tightly coordinated throughout the event.

"Organising such a large-scale event is a monumental task, but we are confident that Karachi will successfully host these games. We have faced challenges along the way, but with the support of our partners and stakeholders, we have overcome them," the Minister added.

The Sports Minister then went on to express his hope that the Games would showcase Pakistan’s sporting talent, while also serving as a beacon for future events in the country.

"The National Games will be a platform for our athletes to shine, and we are committed to delivering a world-class event," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 35th edition of the National Games has been postponed twice this year.