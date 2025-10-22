Tom Aspinall fires back at Ciryl Gane after ‘deep waters’ comments

This collage of photos shows Ciryl Gane (left) and Tom Aspinall. — AFP/Instagram

Tom Aspinall fired back at Ciryl Gane after the latter’s ‘deep waters’ comments, saying, ‘Everyone who said that gets KO’d in 1 minute’.

Gane and Aspinall will be up against each other at UFC 321 this Saturday.

Gane has shared his plan against Aspinall, saying he will use his distance and footwork to drag the heavyweight champion into deep waters.

Strategically, it makes sense because Aspinall has not fought past the second round once in his entire MMA career; he has a record of 15-3 and all his wins have ended in the first round.

However, Aspinall has responded, saying everybody who has said the words ‘deep waters’ has been knocked out in the first round.

“Did he actually use the words ‘deep waters?’” Aspinall asked at UFC 321 media day.

“Everybody who’s said the words ‘deep waters’ has gotten knocked out in the first minute. Go back and check it. Go back and check the media that you’ve done. So, pretty happy with that. That’s good.”

Aspinall then also praised Gane, saying the perception among the fans and media of being the French heavyweight not a very good fighter is wrong; he is one of the best of the division, which is why he has been at the top for several years.

“I think there’s this notion with the media and maybe the fans that Ciryl’s not very good, which is just complete bulls--t,” Aspinall added.

“I think he’s really, really good. I think he’s super talented. Been at the top of the division for a number of years, which is not easy to do. He’s been an interim champion himself, he’s had two title shots for the undisputed championship as well.”